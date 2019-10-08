Denison Police

Assault — Officers responded Oct. 6 to the report of an assault in the 5000 block of US Highway 75. A nurse had informed a female patient she needed to change into hospital scrubs, in keeping with hospital policy. The patient became upset because the nurse was monitoring her changing into the scrubs, also per hospital policy. The patient aggressively approached the nurse and struck her several times with closed fists. The suspect was arrested for assault on a public servant.

Burglary of a vehicle — A female victim stated Oct. 4 an unknown suspect entered her unlocked vehicle in the 1400 block of South Woodlawn and took her purse. She reported her debit card had been used at several local businesses. The investigation will continue.

Driving while intoxicated — Officers responded Oct 4 to the report of a man slumped over in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the 200 block of East Bond. The male driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Stolen vehicle — A male victim stated Oct. 5 an unknown suspect stole his 1991 Nissan pickup, gray in color, from his residence in the 400 block of East Gandy. The vehicle was later involved in a crash at Loy Lake Road and FM 131. No suspects have been identified.

Driving while intoxicated — Officers were dispatched Oct. 6 to a crash in the 5000 block of US Highway 75. A female driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Warrant/evading arrest — Officers responded Oct. 7 to the report of a disturbance in the 1300 block of West Nelson. A male suspect was arrested for an outstanding Grayson County warrant and evading arrest/detention.

Sherman Police

Assault — Dispatch received a call Oct. 5 from a female at a business in the 4100 block of West Houston. She stated she had been hit in the face by another female. The suspect left the area prior to police arrival, and the victim had a visible injury to her upper lip. A report for assault causing bodily injury was completed.

Assault — Officers were dispatched Oct. 5 to the 400 block of Archer Drive in reference to an assault. Upon their arrival, it was found that the female victim’s common law husband had pushed her during an argument and she was offended. A report was filed for assault by contact/family violence. The investigation is ongoing.

Assault — An officer responded Oct. 5 to the report of an assault in the 6100 block of North US Highway 75. The male victim advised he was physically assaulted by another male after a road rage incident. The suspect fled the scene before officer arrival, and the victim had apparent minor injuries. A report was generated for assault causing bodily injury was filed. The investigation is ongoing.

Indecent exposure — Dispatch received a call Oct. 5 from a citizen about a male wearing a red shirt, naked from the waist down, masturbating in a wooded area in the 3100 block of North US Highway 75. An officer responded and observed the subject engaging in the reported behavior in view of the public. The suspect was arrested for indecent exposure and two outstanding warrants.

Theft — An officer was dispatched Oct. 5 to a business in the 1800 block of Loy Lake Road in reference to a theft. Upon arrival, it was found a female had concealed merchandise and exited the store without paying for it. The subject was detained and the property recovered. The suspect was arrested for theft of property less than $2,500 with two previous convictions.

Theft — Dispatch received a call Oct. 5 from a business in the 400 block of East US Highway 82 regarding a theft. A male had stolen vehicle parts from the business and was detained for the theft. Upon officer arrival, it was found the suspect had multiple convictions for theft, and he was arrested. A report was generated for theft of property less $2,500 with two or more convictions.

Assault — Officers responded to a disturbance Oct. 5 in the 400 block of South Crockett. Their investigation revealed a male had assaulted his wife with a fly swatter and his hands, causing bodily injury. The suspect was arrested for assault causing bodily injury/family violence and transported to the Grayson County Jail.

Assault — Officers were dispatched Oct. 5 to the 600 block of South Colbert in response to a 911 hang-up. Upon arrival, they learned a disturbance had occurred between a husband and wife. No injuries were reported, and a report was filed.

Driving while intoxicated — Officers conducted a traffic stop Oct. 6 in the 800 block of North Heritage Parkway. Their investigation revealed the male driver of the vehicle was intoxicated. The suspect was arrested for driving while intoxicated and transported to the Grayson County Jail.

Assault — Officers responded Oct. 6 to a disturbance in the 4200 block of Marshall Street. Upon arrival, they learned a male had used reasonable force to remove another male from his property. A report for assault was completed.

Burglary of a habitation — Officers responded Oct. 6 to the report of a burglary in the 700 block of East Summit. A wallet was stolen from the victim’s residence. A report was generated for burglary of a residence.

Burglary of a motor vehicle — Officers were dispatched Oct. 6 to the 100 block of Peachtree Place in reference to a burglary. Electronics were stolen from a vehicle parked in a residential driveway. A report for burglary of a vehicle was filed.