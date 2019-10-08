Denison’s Katy trail project is scheduled to begin construction by years end. Monday night the Denison city Council approved the final payment of $220,979 to the Texas Department of Transportation for the city’s portion of the project.

This is expected to be the final hurdle necessary for the city to begin awarding bids on the project.

“It’s been in the works for going on four years now,” Denison City Manager Jud Rex said. “We’re very excited to get underway and begin moving forward. This is a very important project in terms of providing for the quality of life for our residents. It will provide outdoor activities for our citizens.”

Planning for the project began in 2016. The city previously applied for funding through TxDOT that was initially rejected. Then, the city tried again with a new plan that was accepted. The agreement the city has with TxDOT is for Denison to pay 20 percent of the total cost and TxDOT will pay the rest.

The project includes a 12-foot wide, concrete walking trail that will move along stretches of Denison following the old railroad right of way. There will be benches and other amenities to accommodate the pedestrians and bicyclists who utilize the trail.

In 2015, the city purchased the abandoned right of ways to the Katy Trail.

Plans for the total trail reveal the site is going to run from downtown Denison to the southern end of the city near Texoma Health Foundation Park. Phase one will run approximately one mile from Day Street to Loy Lake Road. It will connect with Waterloo Park.

There will be a 200-foot pedestrian bridge crossing Loy Lake Road as part of the project.

The city has also begun the process of applying for additional funding towards phase two.

