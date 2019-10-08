The Grayson County District Attorney’s Office announced this week that his office is setting up a series of seminars about the dangers of substance abuse.

DA Brett Smith said the seminars will be aimed at educating parents, teachers and others about drug abuse.

“The seminar will include local law enforcement (Denison and PDs and Grayson County Sheriff’s Office), prosecutors, and our local Substance Abuse Council,” Smith said in a written release sent to the media.

“We believe most parents really don’t know what is “trending” with youth vaping, drinking, and drug use,” Smith said when asked about the event.He said he has worked in juvenile prosecutions for 16 years and he has heard over and over again that the parents of the families involved didn’t have any idea what their children were using.

The first event is scheduled for Oct. 15 at Sherman high School. The event starts at 6 p.m. and continues through 7:30 p.m.

Admission is limited to adults 18 years old and older, Smith said.

Topics to be discussed include trending illegal drugs, how children are obtaining illegal drugs, how to identify illegal drugs, the effects of illegal drugs, the signs and effects of vaping and helpful resources.

Those with questions about the presentation should contact Sherri Williams at the GCDA’s Office, 903-813-4361.