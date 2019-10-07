Sherman Police

Possession — An officer observed a vehicle Oct. 3 traveling the wrong way on Texoma Parkway. The officer stopped the vehicle in the 1600 block of Texoma Parkway and spoke with the driver. The officer smelled marijuana in the vehicle and conducted a search and the drug was found. The male driver admitted to smoking marijuana and drinking alcohol prior to driving. He was arrested for driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.

Driving while intoxicated — Dispatch received a call Oct. 4 to report a driver who was possibly intoxicated in the 2300 block of North US Highway 75. The caller advised he was an off-duty officer and had the vehicle stopped. Officers arrived on scene and administered standardized field sobriety tests to the driver of the vehicle. The male driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Assault — Dispatch received a call Oct. 4 in reference to a theft in the 400 block of East US Highway 82. Officers learned a female had stolen various items from a local business. The stolen items were recovered. A report for theft of property from $100-750 was generated.

Burglary of a habitation — An officer responded Oct. 4 to the report of a burglary in the 2300 block of West Taylor. Upon investigation, it was determined an unknown suspect(s) forced entry into an apartment and stole miscellaneous items. A report was taken and the case is under investigation.

Theft — An officer was dispatched Oct. 4 to the 300 block of South Travis in reference to a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival and investigation, the officer determined a motorcycle was stolen from the 4800 block of Texoma Parkway. A report was taken and the case is under investigation.

Assault — Dispatch received a call Oct. 4 about a fight in progress at a business in the 900 block of East US Hwy. 82. Upon arrival, officers learned two employees had been involved in a physical altercation. The suspect had already left the scene. The female victim complained of pain to the right side of her head from being hit. A report for assault causing bodily injury was completed.

Driving while intoxicated — Officers stopped a vehicle Oct. 5 in the 700 block of West Lamar. The male driver admitted to drinking just prior to operating his vehicle. After an investigation was conducted, he was found to be intoxicated and was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Denison Police

Possession — A vehicle was stopped Oct. 2 for a traffic violation in the 200 block of West Acheson. The male driver was arrested for an outstanding Grayson County warrant and possession of a controlled substance.

Assault — Officers responded to a domestic disturbance Sept. 30 in the 2400 block of Juanita Drive. The female victim stated she was in a verbal altercation with her spouse that turned physical. A female suspect was arrested for assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

Possession — An officer on patrol saw two bicycle riders Oct. 1 behind a closed business in the 100 block of East Main. A male suspect was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Burglary of a habitation — A male victim stated Oct. 1 an unknown suspect entered his residence in the 800 block of West Sears by kicking a door. A 55-inch television is missing.