Sherman Police are investigating an incident after a woman reportedly injured a man with her vehicle over the weekend in an apparent act of road rage.

Sgt. Brett Mullen said the incident occurred in the 200 block of S. FM 1417 shortly after midnight Saturday. The male victim called 9-1-1 after the female driver of a red Jeep Cherokee allegedly followed him into a church parking lot. Mullen said the victim exited his vehicle and attempted to take a picture of the SUVs license plate, but the driver then accelerated toward him.

“He tried to jump out of the way, but he was struck by the vehicle,” Mullen said. “He had minor injuries that were consistent with his account of events.”

The suspect fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival, but Mullen said investigators eventually located the vehicle and have identified the suspect. As of Monday, no charges had been filed and no arrest had been made.

The incident remains under investigation as an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

“This victim did the right thing in this situation by not driving straight home,” Mullen said. “If you believe you’re being followed by somebody, drive to the nearest police department or just go ahead and call police as you’re being followed. That way, when we get there, things are less likely to escalate.”

