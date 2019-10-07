A Sherman man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted two people including a paramedic, while under the influence of drugs last week.

Sherman Police Sgt. Brett Mullen said officers responded to the 4800 block of Timberview Drive Friday at approximately 1:20 p.m. after dispatchers received a call of an assault. Arriving officers made contact with the caller, who told them he had been punched in the face at random and then pointed police toward his alleged assailant.

“They located the suspect in a nearby apartment and in apparent medical distress,” Mullen said. “EMS was contacted and sent to the scene. While he was being treated, the suspect punched one of the Sherman paramedics in the abdomen. He was then secured in the ambulance and was taken to the hospital.”

Mullen said the suspect was treated for his apparent intoxication from an unspecified but illicit substance. He was then booked into the Grayson County jail for assault causing bodily injury and assault on EMS personnel — a third-degree felony.

Both victims reported only minor injuries.

“Whether it be too much alcohol or some other type of intoxicating substance, ingesting that can make people act in ways that they normally wouldn’t and get them into serious trouble,” Mullen said.

