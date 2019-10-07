Shoppers and diners in Pottsboro may soon have more options in town. Developers in Pottsboro are planning a new shopping center along the intersection of State Highway 289 and FM 120 with Domino’s Pizza as the first tenant and anchor.

The new shopping center will be located just south of the Brookshire’s Food & Pharmacy location in Pottsboro in what developers feel could be a key intersection for the city in the future.

“We are kind of in the preliminary stage of getting things approved by the city,” said Bill Wastoskie, a broker with CenterPoint Commercial Properties.

The proposed strip mall would feature between 15,000 and 20,000 square feet of retail space on the northeast side of the intersection. Wastoskie estimated that the building could become the home of 10 or more shops and storefronts, based on an average of 1,500 square feet per unit.

Currently Domino’s is the only tenant that has committed to the project, but Wastoskie said he is working with other possible tenants.

“They are 100 percent committed, but I can’t comment on anyone else just yet,” he said.

The project has been in development for several years as brokers have been trying to find the right developer to build out the site. In 2017, CenterPoint announced plans to develop a Domino’s location on the site, but these plans are only now beginning to solidify.

Wastoskie said that despite intentions, the interest for the shopping center simply wasn’t there at the time and developers instead turned their attention to other projects including one in Van Alstyne and a freestanding Domino’s location in downtown Denison.

Wastoskie thinks the area is now ready due to recent housing growth in Pottsboro and across Texoma. Beyond the Domino’s site itself, Wastoskie said he is marketing several plots of land for development, including 11 acres to the west of SH 289 and 22 acres just north of Brookshire’s.

“289 is going to be the dominant street in the area now,” he said.

For this project, Wastoskie said he sees opportunities in commercial development beyond traditional retailers. As an example, he said he has been looking at a nail salon, liquor stores and exercise facilities to fill in the additional units. Other possibilities include dental care, medical and service industries, he said.

With this second attempt, Wastoskie said he hopes that the Brookshire’s, which opened in 2013, will attract interest from outside businesses.

“A lot of these businesses really want to be near a grocery-anchored area,” he said.

The construction is expected to start some time in the first quarter of 2020, with a six to eight month construction phase, he said.