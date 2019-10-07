Texoma residents will soon be able to participate in a Denison fall/winter corn hole league in the near future.

The league is being spearheaded by the Denison Parks and Recreation Department in conjunction with the Hilton Garden Inn. The league will be set up at the Texoma Event Center.

Denison City Manager Jud Rex said the city’s parks and recreation department has been working on getting a corn hole league going for the past few months. He said the Hilton Garden Inn will be the venue for the league. The city council was expected to finalize an agreement with the hotel to provide a number of accommodations for the league.

“There will be a whole league with tournaments. This is a real exciting opportunity for us,” Rex said. “We had some interest in starting a new program and the Hilton is going to be a great partner for us.”

Denison Parks and Recreation Assistant Director Kimberly Bowen said the parks and recreation staff determined corn hole was a popular tailgating game right now and wanted to provide an new opportunity for the community. She said the games will be played in conjunction with Monday Night Football. There will be football games playing on the TV’s during the matches.

“We looked at it as it appeals to a diverse group of players,” Bowen said. “It requires minimal exertion and has simple rules of game play relying on basic mathematics. We developed a league in partnership with the Hilton Garden Inn. We will be utilizing the Texoma Even Center.”

Bowen said it is for ages 18 and up. There is a $20 registration fee per player and the teams are made up of two players each. The tournament will be done in a round robin style best three out of five matches. Then there will be a best two out of three with a bracket style championship match to determine the grand prize. There will be a cash prize to be determined. Bowen also said final details such as maximum number of participants have yet to be finalized but she said registration opens Oct. 8 and can be completed by filling out a form on the departments website https://denison.recdesk.com.

Under the terms of the agreement the Hilton Garden Inn will provide the venue with the city providing the four regulation size, branded corn hole boards. The Hilton will also provide an electronic logo for the city with waivers for the use of the trademarks.

The events will be held in the banquet space at Texoma Event Center every Monday starting Nov. 4 through Dec. 16, 2019.

Funding for the event is from team registration fees. The Hilton is waiving the cost of the event space. The city will spend $1,820.80 for boards and bags.

Would you sign up for a corn hole league? Let reporter Richard A. Todd know by sending an email to rtodd@heralddemocrat.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter @RichardAToddHD.