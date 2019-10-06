A 21-year-old man accused in a 2017 fatal shooting was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison for violating the conditions of his community supervision as a result of an unrelated case during which he admitted to pointing a gun at a man.

Daniel Rangel, who was charged with a second-degree felony count of aggravated assault by threat with a deadly weapon, was placed on four years of community supervision on Nov. 29, 2016, a year to the day before he was arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of 34-year-old Isaias Rodriguez in an alley of an East Lubbock neighborhood.

Rangel admitted to threatening a man with a gun on April 1, 2016. According to a police report, Rangel’s father, Juan Rangel, initially confronted the man and challenged him to a fight. The younger Rangel admitted to pointing a gun at the man, who he said produced a knife.

Daniel Rangel faced between two to 20 years in prison if the court found he violated the conditions of his community supervision. Among the violations he is accused of is Rodriguez’s slaying.

After a weeklong hearing in the 364th District Court that focused largely on the 2017 murder investigation, Judge William Eichman said the state had enough evidence to show he did shoot and kill Rodriguez.

“There's no better reason to sentence you to the maximum,” he told Rangel on Friday.

Rangel stood quietly as Eichman addressed him.

The court’s finding was based on a preponderance of evidence standard. A murder conviction would require a finding beyond a reasonable doubt. Murder carries a punishment of five to 99 years or life in prison.

Prosecutors played Isaias Rodriguez’s 911 call moments before the shooting in which he said a man with a ponytail wearing a black and red Texas Tech hoodie was walking in the alley behind his home with a gun.

The court heard from three eyewitnesses who identified Rangel, who wore his hair in a ponytail Friday, as Rodriguez’s killer.

Rodriguez’s brother, Israel, told the court he, his brother and Pedro Olvera confronted Rangel and his roommate Ethan Delao in an alley behind their home in the 2500 block of Amherst Street. He said he saw Rangel point and shoot at them when he challenged him to fight.

“I want him to pay, he's the one who shot my brother,” Rodriguez said.

Raymond Yarbrough, a next door neighbor, told the court he was in his backyard watching the confrontation between the two groups and said he saw the man with the ponytail shoot at the other group as rocks were thrown.

Delao also identified Rangel as the shooter. However, he admitted he lied to police during his initial interview when he was he was asleep when it happened. He said in court that he came forward about a month ago with his new statement placing him in the alley with Rangel, who he said shot Rodriguez.

A Texas Department of Public Safety trace evidence analyst testified that he found gunshot residue on swabs taken from Rangel and Delao’s hands. He said the residue likely came from a firearm and not a nail gun or stud gun.

Rangel, who has been held at the Lubbock County Detention Center since his Nov. 29, 2017, did not testify during the hearing.

However, the court heard his interview with detectives in which he was seen wearing a ponytail and a black Texas Tech hoodie with red and white lettering.

Rangel repeatedly denied shooting Rodriguez during the interview, which was about an hour long.

He said he was concerned that people were snooping around his home and he and Delao were investigating footprints he found in his backyard that appeared to have led to the Rodriguez’s home.

He said the Rodriguez brothers and Olvera, confronted him in the alley as he was taking pictures of the footprints.

He said he and one of the men traded insults and he and Delao ran back into their home when he saw one of the men bend to pick up rocks to throw at them.

He denied hearing any gunshots but later in the interview said he might have misheard any shots fired for rocks hitting his fence.

He said he and Delao frantically searched for his car key as rocks were being thrown at his home, breaking glass.

As they rushed out of the house police were already at his home and arrested them.

The murder weapon was not introduced in court. Police found a gun in Rangel’s home that matched the caliber of the shell casings found in the alley. However, a DPS ballistics expert testified that the gun wasn’t the same one that fired the bullets.

Delao testified that Rangel would hide his gun in a hidden compartment in the glove box of his Chevrolet Suburban.

Investigators were unaware of the hidden compartment when they searched the SUV on the day of the shooting and released the vehicle to Rangel’s family.

A Dec. 3, 2017 jail phone call between Rangel and his father, Juan, was played in court. Juan Rangel could be heard telling his son that he cleaned out his glove box.

Juan Rangel, who bought the SUV, testified in court that he was telling his son that he took out some paperwork and images of a sonogram from the glove compartment.

However, photographs from the police search showed the glove box was empty the day they searched it.

Rangel said he taught his son how to defend himself with his fists and how to sell drugs.

The hearing was fraught with tension that flared outside of the courtroom as Juan Rangel got into altercations with Rodriguez and his family.

Eichman intervened in one quarrel during which Juan Rangel called him a racist.

Juan Rangel also blocked a cameraman who was recording his son being escorted down the courthouse hallway.

Eichman said he was using great restraint by not holding him in contempt of court and said he would not hold his actions against his son.

The latter part of the hearing focused on the younger Rangel’s other violations including failing to report to his probation officer, failing to complete an anger management course and admitting to smoking marijuana while he was on community supervision.

Prosecutor Barron Slack said Rangel was on the verge of having his community supervision revoked when he caught the murder charge.

Eichman also found that Rangel traveled to Dallas on March 11, 2017 without permission.

Probation records show that Rangel told his probation officer he went to Dallas for work.

However, Delao said Rangel went to Dallas to lay low after shooting and killing another man three days before during a brawl at Burns Park. Delao said Rangel made the admission to him shortly after they met and said he bragged about being questioned by the police about the shooting. And Eichman did not make a determination about Rangel's involvement in the shooting of 20-year-old Roy Reed.

No arrests have been made in Reed's slaying and Lubbock police officials could not confirm that Rangel is a suspect in that case.

Prosecutors also submitted records of Rangel’s infractions in jail after he was arrested for Rodriguez’s killing. The infractions included fighting with other inmates, getting tattoos while in jail and possessing a shank, which was fashioned by filing down the handle of a spork.

Slack told Eichman that the most compelling testimony came from Israel Rodriguez, who pointed at Rangel in court, saying he saw him shoot and kill his brother.

“He has every motive to see the guy he saw shoot his brother face consequences,” Slack said.

Defense attorney Audie Reese told the court the state failed to prove Rangel was Rodriguez’s killer.

Instead he said the evidence showed detectives suffered from tunnel vision and ignored evidence that he believed showed Delao was the shooter.

“Ethan was the man who shot Isaias,” he said.

He said Delao was lying about Rangel to shift the blame on him.

Rangels’ sister and his girlfriend testified Delao was a liar and a drug addict and said they have seen him with a black gun. They said he has posted pictures of himself with the gun multiple times on social media.

Eichman said he believed Delao and the other eyewitnesses who identified him as the shooter.

He said he could not believe Juan Rangel’s explanation about taking out the paperwork and sonogram pictures from his glove box.

“They weren't in the glove compartment in the Suburban when officers searched it that day,” he said. “That's just incredible to the court. Incredible.”

He also chastised Rangel, whose murder charge is still pending, for the words he used in jail phone calls that he said were demeaning to women.

“That's how you were raised, I guess,” he said. “And I'm sorry for that. A real man doesn’t demean women like that.”