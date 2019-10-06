A grass fire caused by a "barbecue mishap" torched 66 acres of farm and pastureland near Hutto Sunday evening, causing several homes to be evacuated and sending one firefighter to the hospital with a heat related injury, said Hutto Fire Chief Scott Kerwood.

The 911 call came in at around 4:30 p.m. and firefighters initially announced that the fire was a manageable five-acre blaze that wasn't threatening any structures. But dry fuels and gusty winds quickly changed the scenario. Ten minutes later, firefighters were evacuating five homes around the 300 block of Wind Mill Ridge.

The fire consumed grasses and hay bails as it grew to 66 acres, and firefighters continued calling for additional assistance as they battled the flames. In total, a dozen agencies from across Williamson County and beyond assisted in the fire fight, including a STAR Flight helicopter which dumped buckets of water and guided ground units from above, Kerwood said.

“Initially our units called for three or four more brush trucks, which come from several fire departments. But we kept increasing that just because of how fast the fire was growing,” Kerwood said.

The fire was contained by 6:30 p.m. Bulldozers from the Texas Forest Service were expected to create fire lines around the fire as crews continue to extinguish the blaze overnight. It's unclear when families will be able to return to their homes, Kerwood said.

The fire caused no damages to buildings except for damage to a greenhouse.

Williamson County is under a burn ban although the ban does no prohibit barbecuing, according to Kerwood.

"It’s been a relatively quiet fire season," Kerwood said. "Here we are on the last day of 90-degree weather for a while. All of a sudden we’re busy."