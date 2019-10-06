Whether you’re thrown from a horse, hurt in a car accident, or suffer severe complications from the flu, you shouldn’t have to face a surprise medical bill for necessary treatment. But in West Texas and across the country, a flawed health care system is sticking patients and their families with huge unexpected bills.

As a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, our U.S. Rep. Jodey Arrington can help solve this problem with legislation that supports competition and keeps government out of price-setting.

The current problem is an unfortunate outgrowth from our complex health care marketplace—and the complex nature of health care itself. As a family physician, I am often part of a team that can include a range of specialists depending on the case. An elderly patient with diabetes admitted to the hospital with an acute foot infection may need to be seen by an internist, an endocrinologist, a podiatrist, an anesthesiologist, and other specialists. The patient may go to an in-network hospital but be treated by out-of-network specialists who are on call.

Out-of-network charges also arise from ER visits. In emergency situations, patients justifiably seek out the closest, fastest treatment. If you’re losing blood, having trouble breathing, or suffering extreme pain, you would not log onto your health insurer’s website and start calling doctor’s offices to see who can meet you at the hospital. Physicians and providers are rightly barred by law from checking a patient’s insurance coverage before administering care. Treatment always comes before worrying about money.

But too often, after emergency treatment, out-of-networks bills begin arriving at a patient’s home. The patient may be out of work or on disability because of illness or injury. Now surprise medical bills—sometimes totaling thousands of dollars—compound the patient’s financial troubles. If you pay for insurance or receive insurance through your employer, you should never face insurmountable medical bills, but this happens every day.

Congress has already considered a number of options for fixing this problem—and now, lawmakers need to finish the job. All proposals start from the premise that patients and their families must not receive surprise medical bills. Individuals and families simply should not bear the brunt of what is essentially a dispute between insurers and the hospital or professionals who took care of them.

But Congress will not succeed in taking patients out of the dispute unless legislation includes fair rules for insurers and physicians or providers to settle disputes. On this point—as an experienced policymaker and former health care executive—Rep. Arrington can bring business insight and common sense to the table.

Any policy must take a fair, balanced, and competitive approach—and this means rejecting so-called “benchmarking,” which would fix payments based on insurers’ data. Government price-setting will not help patients or expand health care networks. In California, a benchmarking-style policy has hurt access to care.

Instead, Congress should institute an Independent Dispute Resolution (IDR) system that relies on neutral, third-party data and cutting-edge analysis. A transparent, flexible IDR system will consider a number of factors to determine payment, including geography, medical specialty, and type and duration of treatment. This system will support competition, reduce lawsuits, and control administrative costs. IDR makes business sense and supports better health care delivery.

In the past, Rep. Arrington has voted for health care reform to provide, in his words, “relief for our middle-class families.” Stopping surprise medical bills would clearly provide certain relief for many Texan and American families. I urge Rep. Arrington to lead the way in forging a bipartisan IDR-based solution to this widespread problem.

Dr. Jack DuBose is a family physician from Lubbock.