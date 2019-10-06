Chamber Music Amarillo is in the midst of its 22nd season. This season, however, is different than any of the 21 seasons which came before.

Along with other arts organizations throughout the Panhandle, the organization is preparing the Missa Solemnis, a notoriously difficult piece by Ludwig Van Beethoven. Chamber Music Amarillo Artistic Executive Director David Palmer said he wanted to do something to commemorate the 250th birthday of Beethoven.

“I thought of this idea one evening, in the middle of the night, I couldn’t sleep,” he said. “I thought this was either the best idea or the worst idea I have ever had.”

With the concert set for May 30, 2020, at the Globe-News Center for the Arts, musicians are already deep into rehearsals, having 46 rehearsals total, which began in the summer of 2018. About 177 total musicians from around the world will be in Amarillo for this performance.

But with the community’s involvement, Palmer said this project is not affecting the rest of the season for Chamber Music Amarillo.

'Heroic Journey'

Titled “The Heroic Journey of Life” and inspired by Beethoven’s piece, the group's next concert will feature local composer Harlan Hodges and his piece “Toward the South Plains” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, located at 1601 Georgia St. The concert will also feature two Handel concertos played on the organ located at the church.

A collaboration with the Friends of Aeolian Skinner Op. 1024, Hodge’s piece is inspired by a significant moment in his life, Palmer said.

“This piece is about the tragic loss of (a friend of Hodges’) father, who was murdered,” Palmer said. “Harlan was very close to his friend when it all happened. I think he kind of went through this experience with his friend as a support system. Out of this came a feeling he needed to express this in some kind of artistic manner.”

Palmer said the piece incorporates the chamber orchestra, as well as recorded sounds from West Texas nature. There is also a chorus from Bonham Middle School joining the piece.

Palmer thinks it is important for students to get this opportunity. These kinds of moments help formalize them, he said.

“I think that the community has an enormous amount of talent in it, and I think that the opportunity to partner with that talent makes the project all the more meaningful to those who come to hear,” Palmer said.

Other scheduled concerts

Chamber Music Amarillo will also feature a brass quintet with performers from West Texas A&M University at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Chamber Music Amarillo headquarters, located at 3306 Southwest 6th Ave. That concert is titled “The Glorious Sounds of Brass,” and Palmer said the members of the quintet have all played with the organization before in different capacities.

“Some of the most heroic music you can hear is brass music,” he said.

The concerts featured in January and March showcase Beethoven’s fourth piano concerto, as well as sonatas by Bach and Brahms. Palmer will be a featured musician when musicians perform the Brahms piece in March.

Palmer said it is a wonderful opportunity getting the chance to play with his friends.

“It’s a pretty sobering experience,” he said. “Of course, I am grateful for the opportunity and I love working with these musicians. These musicians are really good at what they do. The opportunity to work with them is a really great experience, it’s educational in many respects.”

Palmer thinks concerts like this are an important addition to the Amarillo art community.

“I think any opportunity that we have to observe a reflection of who we are as a people and why we are the way that we are really helps one have a better sense of the purpose of life, the purpose of living,” he said.

For a full calendar and to purchase tickets for the events in Chamber Music Amarillo’s 2019-20 season, visit https://www.cmama.org/upcoming-concerts.