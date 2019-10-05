Amarillo Convention & Visitor Council Senior Vice President Dan Quandt is slated to retire at the end of the month.

Officials said since he began as the CVC's executive director in 2013, Quandt has been instrumental in the development of the tourism industry in Amarillo, noting during his seven years, he has accomplished numerous personal, community and organizational achievements.

“Dan has given so much to our office and community during his time in Amarillo," Gary Molberg, Amarillo Chamber of Commerce president, said via a written statement. "We have been incredibly fortunate to have him as a leader in our community. He will be greatly missed, but we respect and support his decision to retire.”

In 2015, Quandt received the Gene Phillips Hospitality Award from the Texas Travel Counselors for continuing and enthusiastic support of the Texas Travel Industry, reflecting the highest degree of professionalism, dedication and hospitality. This year, state Rep. Four Price authored HR2010, which extended a salute to the Amarillo CVC for its invaluable support to the tourism industry and overall economic development in the Texas Panhandle.

Additionally, officials said under Quandt's guidance since 2013, more than 700 rooms have been added to Amarillo's hotel inventory and overall occupancy has continued to strengthen; the CVC developed the local LEADers program, which encourages residents to get involved by sharing meeting leads for the Amarillo CVC to pursue; the organization rebranded Amarillo as a modern, western destination to drive more tourism to the city; and the organization developed a partnership with the local Alzheimer’s Association West Texas Chapter to support those living with dementia in Amarillo and raise awareness for the disease.

“I deeply appreciate the support I have received for the past seven years," Quandt reflected. "I truly love Amarillo and wish the city, the Chamber and all of you nothing but the best. October is my birthday month and my seven-year anniversary with the Amarillo CVC - probably a good time to move to the next chapter.”