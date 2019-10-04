Southeastern Oklahoma State University will be among the 30 colleges and universities, from all over Oklahoma and the surrounding states, participating in the Texoma College Fair, which is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 24.

The event is slated to be held from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Bloomer Sullivan Arena on the campus of Southeastern.

This event brings together several higher education and career training institutions so students can learn about their many choices, all in one location. Some 500 prospective students are expected to attend.

This is students’ time to find out about degree options, admission requirements, scholarship opportunities and student life.