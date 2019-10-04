The city appropriately recognized and celebrated its diversity earlier this week when five community members were recognized during the Hispanic Heritage Luncheon, which was hosted by Los Barrios de Amarillo in collaboration with the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Helen Burton was named Woman of the Year, Milton Guerrero was selected Man of the Year, Oscar Elizondo received the Young Rising Star Award and Belinda Gonzales was honored with the Lifetime Heart of the Barrio Award. Also, Tyson Foods was chosen to receive the Business Community Services Award.

We congratulate the recipients on their recognition and their contributions to the city. The event, which highlights leadership, philanthropy and legacies of community volunteerism, also featured a keynote address from Elsa Diego-Medrano, assistant professor of education at West Texas A&M University that focused on the importance of celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month and its particular impact on education.

Gonzales, who is the former executive director of the Wesley Community Center, was recognized for her dedication to the Barrio neighborhood through the years. She was humbled by the magnitude of the honor.

“You just take a look out at the audience here today and see that there are so many wonderful mentors and leaders and people (in the crowd),” she said in our story. “(They are) generous and giving of their time, talents and resources to promote education and to support all of the community efforts through Los Barrios de Amarillo and the Amarillo Hispanic Chamber and Wesley Community Center, which is the hub and the core of all of the activity.”

Guerrero, meanwhile, is a nuclear procurement engineer at Pantex, where he is involved in POLO, the Pantex Outreach and Leadership Organization, which allows him to volunteer for and participate in numerous community events.

“It’s interesting to see how many people come together to make a difference, which is important,” he said in our story. “As far as how the community is changing, it’s the involvement. It’s very good and it’s a blessing to see people willing to help others, whether they are from here or not.”

For his part, Elizondo is a senior at Amarillo High and has made a mark on the city through the role he plays in the superintendent ambassador’s program. He not only wants to see Amarillo continue to grow in the years to come, and wants to be involved in that development and expansion.

Burton credited her parents for modeling for her the importance of service to others as a natural part of living in a dynamic community. “I don’t do it for the accolades,” she said. “I do it because that is what I’m supposed to do as a leader.”

Finally, Tyson Foods was recognized for its continuing commitment and support of numerous organizations as well as a focus on the importance of education through its people and financial resources.

Hispanic Heritage Month brings into sharp focus the important contributions and culture of the city’s Hispanic population, who have played and will continue to play a key part in Amarillo’s growth in the years ahead. It is a reminder to pause and be grateful for the wonderful cultural tapestry that helps give the city its own unique heartbeat.