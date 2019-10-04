The Village will have its day before the city this coming week. Monday the Sherman City Council will consider a planned development zoning for a proposed 600-acre mixed-use development along FM 1417.

The council will meet at 5 p.m. at Sherman City Hall.

The development, recently named The Village, will feature residential, multi-family, commercial and retail development near the site of the city’s new high school.

The Sherman Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of the zoning request in September. Planned Development is one of the city’s newest zoning designations and allows developers to set design guidelines and development requirements for projects that are larger in scope and typically feature multiple tenants.

For The Village development, city officials estimate Sherman could see up to $400 million in development at full build out. The development will be separated into separate zones with distinct focuses ranging from green space and parks to another zone featuring a proposed 1.9 million square-feet of retail and office space.

The village center will serve as the center and heart of the development and is expected to feature nearly 2,300 residential units and nearly 680,000 square feet of commercial and civic space.

Here are three things to know about the city council meeting:

1. Patio Homes on Quail Run

Developers with Heritage Farm Estates will bring plans for a 47-lot town home development along Quail Run before the city council for approval.

The request received some push back from neighboring property owners when it was presented before P&Z in September over confusion over previous proposed projects, concern of water pressure issues and FM 1417.

2. North Travis Development

Developers for another 45-acre mixed-use development along North Travis will request a zoning change for the project. Young Enterprises plans to build a mixture of retail, office and multi-family developments near the intersection of North Travis and North Creek. The council previously approved plans for an apartment complex within the greater development.

3. Habitat for Humanity

The city is expected to convey a residential lot to Habitat for Humanity of Grayson County for development. This will be the second lot that the city has granted to the organization following a lot on First Street in September.