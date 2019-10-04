WASHINGTON — Congressman Markwayne Mullin (OK-2) recently announced upcoming mobile office stops with staff in the Second District of Oklahoma. Mobile office stops are hosted by congressional staff and Mullin will not be in attendance.

“In the Second District, I have offices located in Claremore, Muskogee and McAlester,” Mullin said in an emailed press release. “However, I understand that many constituents don’t live near one of my offices, or don’t have the time to travel to one. That’s why I’m sending my office to you so that my staff can assist you in your own town!”

The Bryan County Mobile Office Stop will be Thursday, Oct. 10 from 1-3 p.m. at the County Commissioner Office located at 323 W. Beech St. in Durant.

The Marshall County Mobile Office Stop will also be Thursday, Oct. 10, but from 9-11 a.m. at the County Commissioner Office at 100 Plaza Room 106 in Madill.