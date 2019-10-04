The Lubbock Chorale will begin its 2019-20 season with its "Fall Masterworks Concert: Celebrating Female Composers, Past and Present," at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 12, at St. Pauls-on-the-Plains Episcopal Church, 1510 Ave. X.

In his poem, “Anthem for St. Cecilia’s Day,” the 20th-century poet W.H. Auden wrote, “Blessed Cecilia, appear in visions to all musicians, appear and inspire: Translated Daughter, come down and startle composing mortals with immortal fire.”

Despite the symbolic role that Cecilia plays as patron saint of music, female composers are underrepresented on most choral programs and recordings. The Lubbock Chorale's season-opening concert seeks to engage this gap by performing selections from the long history of creativity by women writers and musicians.

The Chorale is premiering a work commissioned for this concert by composer Elyse Kahler, Ph.D., with text by the chorale's own Allison Boye, Ph.D.

From the Medieval mysticism of Hildegard of Bingen, to masters such as Fanny Hensel, Lili Boulanger, Eleanor Daley, and Gwyneth Walker, audiences will enjoy a rich mosaic of choral music. Guest soloists and instrumentalists will join the chorale for this performance.

Tickets for this performance are $20.25 for adults, $10.75 for children and $15.25 for seniors and students.

Ring in the holidays with Vivaldi's Gloria and Messiah Singalong at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, at the Hemmle Recital Hall, 18th Street and Boston Avenue, on the Texas Tech campus.

The Chorale offers this special outreach event in its 44th season, featuring two of the most-beloved masterpieces of all time.

To begin the concert, the Chorale, Baroque orchestra and soloists will perform Vivaldi’s timeless "Gloria," followed by the Christmas-Nativity portion of Handel's cherished "Messiah," and closing with "The Hallelujah Chorus” from Part II.

Tickets for this performance are $20.25 for adults, $10.75 for children, and $15.75 for seniors and adults.

The first show of the new year will be the Chorale's annual gala featuring "My Fair Lady" at 6:30 p.m. on March 28, 2020, at the Texas Tech Merket Alumni Center, 2521 17th St. This gala serves as the Chorale’s most important fundraiser for scholarships.

This elegant evening event will include a full dinner menu. Patrons will enjoy music performed by the Chorale, soloists, and guest artists.

The audience will also have the opportunity to support a special initiative titled "A Sound Investment," which helps fund singing scholarships for students of Texas Tech University’s School of Music.

This year’s gala theme celebrates a monumental piece of American musical theater. "My Fair Lady" is a musical based on George Bernard Shaw's Pygmalion, with book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe. The story focuses on Eliza Doolittle, a Cockney flower girl who takes speech lessons from professor Henry Higgins, a phoneticist, so that she may pass as a lady.

The musical's 1956 Broadway production was a notable critical and popular success. It set a record for the longest run of any show on Broadway up to that time. It was followed by a hit London production, a popular film version, and many revivals.

Regular reserved tickets for this fundraising event are $72.25 while VIP reserved tickets are $115.

The Chorale will wrap up its 2019-20 season with Bernstein and Britten! Featuring Chichester Psalms at 7:3 p.m. on May 9, 2020, at the Hemmle Recital Hall.

This season-ending concert features the music of two composers for whom centennial anniversaries were recently celebrated. Leonard Bernstein was an American composer, conductor, author, music lecturer, and pianist. He was among the first conductors born and educated in the U.S. to receive worldwide acclaim and was one of the most prodigiously talented and successful musicians in American history.

Benjamin Britten was an English composer, conductor, and pianist. He was a central figure of 20th-century British classical music, with a range of works including opera, other vocal music, orchestral works, and chamber pieces. The Lubbock Chorale looks forward to performing choral works of these master composers, featuring Bernstein’s Chichester Psalms.

Tickets for this performance are $20.25 for adults, $10.75 for children, and $15.25 for seniors and students.

Tickets may be purchased in advance online at selectaseatlubbock.com at Select-a-Seat locations around Lubbock or at the box office in the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

For more information on any of these performances, visit http://lubbockchorale.org/season-events/.