The Denison City Council is expected to approve the first payment towards the project in the amount of $220,979, or the 20 percent of more than $1 million project the city is responsible for funding for Katy Trail during its next meeting.

Here are five things to know about the meeting.

1. Sears Street Paving Contract

The Denison Public Works Department is looking to repair 250 feet of curb and drainage along Sears Street. The $168,264 bid was turned in by Texana Land and Asphalt and the council will consider approving it.

2. Denison Fire Rescue contract

The city will be considering enter into a short-term agreement with LifeNet Inc, to provide emergency services for Denison Fire Rescue during the next six months while 10 firefighters undergo training and paramedic licensing at Grayson College. The contract is said to expire once those firefighters’s paramedic schooling is completed.

3. Main Street construction bids

The city council is expected to consider budget amendments for the Designing Downtown Denison project, phase one which is set to begin next year. The fist amendment will include $72,300for the pocket park which will include lighting, grading, plants and other aspects. The second amendment will cover construction analysis for the entire phase one of the project.

4. Renewed agreement with chamber of commerce

The city is considering a revised contract between the city and the Denison Area Chamber of commerce for the purpose of providing a visitor center to help promote tourism.

5. We Are Main Street initiative

The city council will receive a proclamation regarding the new #wearemainstreet marketing initiative that recently began. The city’s Main Street Advisory Board and Main Street Inc. each discussed this new marketing strategy as part of the National Main Street Program’s 40 year celebration at its most recent meeting.

Items are subject to change once the final agenda is posted at the city’s website.