The Grayson County Fire Marshal’s Office is working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed one Denison home and damaged another early Friday morning.

Denison Police Lt. Mike Eppler said fire crews responded to a residence in the 200 block of East Munson Street sometime around midnight after a residential fence was reportedly set on fire. Firefighters extinguished the flames and officers spoke with a man at the scene whom Eppler described as a suspect. The man was ultimately released, but Eppler said emergency personnel were dispatched to the area again shortly before 1:30 a.m..

“The suspect had allegedly lit a fence on fire, but within another hour or two the fire department got another call that this time a house was on fire,” Eppler said. “And as I understand it, by the time they got there, the structure was already fully involved.”

The flames reportedly spread to a neighboring home that was occupied by at least two people and damaged roughly half of the structure.

No injuries were reported.

Eppler said he did not know whether the suspect lived in the first house that caught fire and while the man had not been arrested as of Friday afternoon, investigators were well aware of his identity.

Denison Fire Rescue officials and the Grayson County Fire Marshal’s office did not respond to requests for comment Friday.

The incident remains under investigation.

