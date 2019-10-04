A 41-year-old federal prison inmate has been indicted for escaping from prison announced U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown recently.

Anthony Safford King was indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday and charged with escape from custody.

A grand jury indictment is not evidence of guilt. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

According to information presented by prosecutors and included in a written statement released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, on Sep. 28, King was discovered missing from the Satellite Prison Camp at the Federal Correctional Complex in Beaumont. According to the FCC, law enforcement authorities were notified and an internal investigation was initiated. King is described as a “black male with black hair, brown eyes, 6’01” tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds.” King was serving a 48-month federal sentence for possession with intent to distribute cocaine out of the Southern District of Alabama.

Anyone with information related to King should contact the U.S. Marshals Service at USMS TIPS via www.USMARSHALS.GOV or through the app USMS TIPS.

If convicted, King faces an additional five years in federal prison.

This case is being investigated by the U.S. Marshals Service, the U.S. Bureau of Prisons and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph R. Batte.