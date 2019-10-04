Two people are in custody following an armed robbery in Van Alstyne on Sept. 27

In an emailed press release sent Friday, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a reported robbery off Lovers Leap Road during the early morning hours of that Friday morning.

“A female was followed home from work and robbed at gun point,” the release said. “This investigation has led to two people in custody. There is no danger to the community.”

The GCSO said multiple agencies are involved in the ongoing investigation and no other information could be released.

“We would like to remind everyone to be aware of your surroundings and call law enforcement if you see suspicious behavior,” the release said.

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.