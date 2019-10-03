West Lake Hills is “slowly moving into the 21st century” after purchasing new iPads and plans to find a new software system that will digitize City Council agendas and other city functions.

The city approved the purchase of seven new iPads totaling $2,100 during a council meeting Sept. 25.

Mayor Linda Anthony held a brainstorming session with city staff a few weeks ago to improve productivity, reduce some of the workload and streamline the permitting process to make for an easier, more user-friendly environment.

Updating technology was one key takeaway from the meeting and with the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, there is some money left over that would help fund the improvements.

“I thought, let's spend it because I think this is going to be a big boon for staff, council, ZAPCO (zoning and planning commission) and residents,” Anthony said.

The seven devices will be shared among each of the board and commission members. The City Council has six members-- five council seats and a mayor--- but the zoning and planning commission and the wastewater commission have seven members.

In conjunction with the iPads, the City Council also discussed purchasing new software tools for managing council and board agendas and tracking permits and other documents.

“[We are] just streamlining our processes and making it a lot more digital, a lot more user friendly, a lot more accessible, and it would be a big reduction in staff time and save trees,” Anthony said.

The city will purchase an electronic agenda builder software not to exceed $5,500, following council approval.

Interim City Secretary Debbie Loesch said the move to a new software system will be a useful organizational tool and help better manage the agendas for each of the boards and commissions. But which software to use is still being considered.

The city received quotes from a few different companies including BoardBook, Civic Plus and Tyler Technologies. Each of the systems has different functions and features.

The city plans to further research the best software before making a final decision.

Also as part of the software update, the council also discussed changing its online code of ordinance system.

The city has used Franklin Legal Publishing for the past 15 years and recontracted with the company to redo the code in April.The Lubbock-based company reviews, edits and consolidates city legislation and organizes it into a user-friendly code of ordinances that can be published online.

Loesch said city staff and other city officials have said the online code can be hard to navigate.Council member Brian Plunkett said he’s heard the same response from residents.

“There’s no intelligent search that helps you find what you are looking for,” Plunkett said. “You can find it (eventually), but it's annoying when you are used to an intelligent search function.”

The city plans to sit down with Franklin leaders next week to try to solve some of the issues but could consider moving to another system like Municode, a similar system used by Rollingwood and Georgetown.

“We are having to redo the code so the question is whether we stay with Franklin, or do we want to start over with new different system?” Anthony said. “I can see pros and cons for both.”