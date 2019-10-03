Domestic violence awareness is fresh on the minds of local agencies as October kicks off National Domestic Violence Awareness Month across the country.

Grayson County District Attorney Brett said it’s a difficult matter to prosecute. His office received 443 domestic violence cases referred in the 2018-2019 fiscal year that just ended, and 297, or roughly two-thirds, of those cases were accepted for prosecution.

Smith said one of the resources his office relies heavily upon is its domestic violence investigator, Terry Dunn who has been serving Grayson County in that role for 16 years.

“Typically what happens is when a case comes in, they (the victim) asks for help with counseling,” Smith said. “Whenever officers are on the scene of a domestic violence case they will had the victim a card with all that information. They have certain rights under the law, the card has contact information to get a hold of our office.”

Smith said the victims have the option to call his office to set up counseling and in some cases to help them find shelter, and if necessary, the victim can also seek a protective order. Once the cases are filed — depending on whether it is a misdemeanor or a felony — the case is reviewed by a prosecutor and provided to the appropriate court of jurisdiction.

Smith said for the most part, they are handled like any other criminal case. The difference is most crimes are between strangers with little to no prior contact with one another. In the instance of a domestic violence case, the victims often have a prior relationship with the perpetrator. These relationships can be anything from a parent and child, sibling or other relative to a spouse or roommate. Sometimes they may still live together or have an ongoing relationship. That can affect how a victim might talk to the DA’s office.

The domestic violence investigator makes contact with victims and conducts interviews with the person to screen those cases to help the prosecutors out, and the investigator will provide a questionnaire with followup questions the initial officer may not have asked.

“We want to find out if the victim is willing to cooperate with our office,” Smith said. “Texas has to prosecute regardless what the victims desires are.”

Smith said the investigator is integral to the prosecution and can assist in locating witnesses, as well as, securing cooperation from the victim.

Area organizations are issuing proclamations geared toward October awareness campaigns. The Fannin County Commissioners Court issued a proclamation to the Fannin County Family Crisis Center staff recently as the agency works to increase awareness in family violence prevention. Center Community Liaison Sandy Hood said domestic violence affects millions of people, male and female a like.

“It’s not just punches and black eyes,” Hood said. “It’s yelling, humiliation, stalking, manipulation, coercion, threats and isolation. It’s stealing a paycheck, keeping tabs online, non-stop texting, constant use of the silent treatment, or calling someone stupid so often they believe it.”

Hood said nearly three out of four Americans know someone personally who has been a victim of domestic violence.

The Fannin County Crisis number is is 903-583-7000. The Grayson County Crisis Center’s number is 903-893-3909.

Richard A. Todd is a reporter with the Herald Democrat. He can be reached by sending an email to rtodd@heralddemocrat.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter @RichardAToddHD.