The Texoma area is in store for slightly cooler weather and scattered showers this weekend. A strong cold front is expected to follow and bring the first glimpse of fall early next week.

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth said Friday’s high will reach only 85 degrees in the Sherman-Denison area and a 30-40 percent chance for rain will develop in the afternoon. Rain chances will dissipate in time for the start of the weekend but bounce back by its end.

“Saturday should be dry and we’ll likely hit 90 degrees again,” NWS Meteorologist Patricia Sanchez said. “Sunday’s high will return to 85 degrees and the afternoon and evening hours are when we’ll have another 30-40 percent chance for rain. And as we go into next week, we’ll drop from the mid 80s down into the 70s.”

Less than an inch of rain is expected to fall in the coming days, but Sanchez said those in the Texoma area should still keep an eye on their daily forecast and be prepared for brief downpours.

“We don’t expect any severe weather to occur this weekend,” Sanchez said. “The main risks associated with any showers will be lightning and some gusty winds, which might get up to 30-40 mph, at their strongest.”

A weak cold front will pave the way for Friday and Sunday’s lower temperatures, but forecasters are focusing on a more powerful front which will reach Texoma after moving down from the Pacific Northwest and across the western U.S. High temperatures will sit at a pleasant 77 degrees on Monday and 78 on Tuesday, but Sanchez said overnight lows will be downright cool.

“On Monday morning, we’re look at about 57 degrees, and on Tuesday, we could drop to as low as 53 degrees,” Sanchez said. “So, it’s looking like we’ll finally get a shot at fall weather.”

Daytime temperatures will likely climb back into the 80s by the middle of next week, but after months of 90-degree heat, Sanchez said the weather ahead should be a welcome relief to many.

“Overall, just watch out for brief rains here and there and enjoy the nice temperatures while you can,” Sanchez said.

