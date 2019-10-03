After getting their first win of the season in a 34-6 Homecoming victory over Thackerville, the Caddo Bruins came up short in their quest to make it two straight wins. After leading 14-6 at halftime, the Bruins couldn’t hold on, as Ryan put up 24 points in the second half to take the 30-20 win on their home turf.

The Bruins made 15 first downs in the game, which compares well to the 20 made by Ryan, but the Cowboys ended up running 57 total plays to Caddo’s 44 and controlled the ball for more than 30 minutes of the 48 minute game.

After both squads were held scoreless in the first quarter, Caddo scored 14 in the second quarter to lead 14-6 at halftime. The third quarter saw the Cowboys put up 16 points, while the Bruins only scored six, but Durant only trailed 22-20 heading into the final quarter. But that final frame saw Ryan put up eight more points and hold the Lions scoreless to secure the 30-20 victory.

It was quite the turnaround from last year’s game against the Cowboys, which also came a week after a win over Thackerville. Last year’s contest saw the Bruins down Ryan 57-26.

The Sept. 27 loss to Ryan dropped the Bruins to 1-3 on the season, with Caddo’s 34-6 victory over Thackerville as Caddo’s only win of the season so far.

The Bruins’ were back in action for their last game before district play starts last Friday at Waurika High, but that game was played after press time for this issue. Caddo High opens District B-5 play this Friday, Oct. 11, at Canadian High. The Bruins will then be back at home on Thursday, Oct. 17 against Maud High, in what is Caddo High’s second-to-last home game of the season.

While the final score didn’t pan out the way Caddo players and fans were hoping, the Lions’ were only called for six penalties in the game and those resulted in 75 penalty yards. Ryan had 14 penalties in the game and were charged with 130 penalty yards.