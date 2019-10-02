Sherman is moving forward with with early plans to build additional hangar space at Sherman Municipal Airport. Plans to pursue a grant through the Texas Department of Transportation were recently announced.

the grant will financially assist in building the new facilities at the airport. The decision to build the hangars firmly signals a decision by city leaders, who in recent months have debated city development at the airport versus private development and land leases.

“As we generate more revenue, we can guide where we want hangars and development to occur,” Assistant City Manager Terrence Steele said.

The city plans to apply for a grant through TxDOT’s Routine Airport Maintenance Program, also known as RAMP. The grant program provides airports across the state with funding for maintenance projects including pavement, fuel systems, security hangar construction and other routine maintenance.

Through this grant, the city will be able to receive up to $50,000 in matching funds for these projects.

With funds raised through the recent sale of airport land and other funding, the city expects to have about $150,000 to invest in the airport for this year. The city will use these funds to build one, seven-unit hangar building.

City officials said the hangar would be built on one of three parcels that are currently ready for development. In May, consultants working on a new master plan for the airport estimated that about 20 or more aircraft are on a waiting list for hangar space at Sherman Municipal.

Through this, Steele said the city hopes to build momentum behind the ongoing development and attract interest from aviators.

In recent months, city officials have been approached by several developers who expressed interest in leasing or purchasing property at the airport for the development of hangar space. The push by developers coincides with renewed interest in the airport by aviators and recent increases in land lease rates at North Texas Regional Airport — Perrin Field. The city initially debated between developing the land itself or turning to private investment.

Through this, Steele said the city wanted to maintain some control and oversight into the development.

“When you have a third party contracting, they can charge what rates they want,” he said.

Steele hopes that the city will be able to use this development to expedite and push the other two hangar developments quicker. In moving forward with the hangar, Steele said he hoped to prove that the city is serious about supporting the airport.

“As people see we are serious about developing the airport … we are hoping we can get advancement payment toward the second one,” Steele said. “They have to be able to see the momentum and that the city is serious about what it is promising.”