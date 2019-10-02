Sherman Police are searching for answers after a man was allegedly stabbed and hospitalized Tuesday.

Sgt. Brett Mullen said shortly before 5 p.m. officers responded to a 9-1-1 call of a stabbing in the 400 block of Ridgeview Road. Officers arrived at the scene — a vacant home under construction — and located the male victim.

“He was transported to a local hospital and was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening,” Mullen said Wednesday. “Right now, we don’t have any suspect description to release, so if anyone saw anything, or has any information about this incident, please contact us and let us know.”

Citing the ongoing investigation, Mullen said he could not yet comment on a possible motive, but added that he did not think there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

The Sherman Police Department can be reached by calling 903-892-7290.

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.