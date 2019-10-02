The Sherman Ex-Students Association recognized nine former faculty and students for their achievements outside of the classroom during its annual awards luncheon. For it’s latest class of award winners, the association chose to recognize former educators, a West Point graduate, an archaeologist and a biochemist, among others.

“It is a fabulous way for old teachers and old friends to come back together,” Association President Nancy Sims said. “It is interesting to see how their youth and education in Sherman, Texas helped them to develop certain values.”

Among this year’s winners were four former educators who collectively taught for more than 100 years.

Karen Kays posthumously led the list of distinguished faculty award recipients. Kays began teaching at Piner Middle School in 1974 before moving to Sherman High School to teach English four years later.

During her tenure as an educator, Kays served as a classroom evaluator and the president of the Sherman Classroom Teacher’s Association. Outside of Sherman High School, she also served as an adjunct instructor at Austin College in its teacher education program.

Students recalled Kays’ dressing up as characters from the works of Charles Dickens when presenting his works in the classroom. For her efforts, Kays is one of four teachers recognized by AC as a “master teacher.”

She died in 1992 following a battle with cancer.

Mary Lynne Jones taught business topics for Sherman High School for 24 years before retiring. Outside of the classroom, Jones has been active with Covenant Presbyterian where she has served as a Sunday school teacher, elder and trustee, among other roles.

Teddy Pittman taught elementary students at Jefferson and Fairview Elementary schools for a total of 24 years. Pitman went on to serve as a technology coordinator with the district for another 16 years. Pitman has also volunteered with the Grand Central Station Dining Car.

Sara Tarvin taught for 36 years, including 24 years with Sherman ISD. Despite retiring in 2015, Tarvin was recognized by two students at the 2016 SISD Circle of Success awards banquet and as district volunteer of the year for the same year.

She has also served as a mentor teacher in Zambia and currently works for the Children’s Express lunch program.