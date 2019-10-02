A July wreck that left a Collinsville teen dead and three others injured resulted in an indictment this week for a Devine man.

Christopher Downing, 35, was indicted on a charge of manslaughter, three charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one charge of criminally negligent homicide with a deadly weapon.

The indictments are formal charges and are not an indication of guilt.

In previously published reports, Texas Department of Public Safety officials said Downing was traveling south on U.S. Highway 377 at approximately 2 p.m. on July 17, when he lost control of the commercial truck he was driving and collided with a northbound pickup carrying four passengers.

“For an as of yet undetermined reason, the driver lost control, causing the truck to overturn,” the report stated. “As the truck overturned, it struck a northbound F250 Ford pickup.”

The driver of the northbound pickup, a 30-year-old Denton man and two 16-year-old passengers were seriously injured in the crash and were taken to Medical City Denton. A 13-year-old victim, who has not been publicly identified, died at the scene.

Downing was not seriously injured in the crash and was placed under arrest.