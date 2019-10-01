Despite a few rain delays, Urban Air’s new Denison location is on track to be open by the start of the new year.

President Gene Litteken said the family business is looking forward to serving the Texoma community.

“We’ve had some real delays but everything is moving great now,” Litteken said. “With all the rain in late spring to early summer, it put the construction behind a lot. We had hoped to be opened no later than Thanksgiving. We’re beyond that now. We’ve been delayed a couple of months on our initial plans. That’s life. You have to adjust.”

Litteken said his partners looked all over Sherman and Denison for the right location, and he wasn’t finding anything that suited their needs until he met with the individuals at Gateway Village. From there, everything fell into place.

“They worked hard to get us into their area,” Litteken said. “Combined with the fact it seems to be one of the hottest growing areas on that corridor with HeyDay going in right there and the Texoma Medical Center across the highway — the soccer facility just north of us. It seemed to be a fantastic location. All those things put together, we’re excited about where we are. I don’t think we could have chosen a better location or group to work with.”

The 35,000 square-foot facility will include amenities for people of all ages. There will be a zip line, dodge ball court and video arcades in addition to a snack bar with food and televisions showing sporting events.

Litteken said this location is about average in terms of what Urban Air facilities tend to be, but it has two things going for it, he mentioned. The first is the completely new building being constructed to suit the company’s needs. He said traditionally other locations utilize existing locations that require extensive remodels to fit the business model. The other feature he touted is it will have all of the newest offerings Urban Air makes available to its locations, including bumper cars and multi-level tubes course for kids.

Litteken said the Denison Development Alliance was also instrumental in helping them chose Denison because Denison is a very pro-business community.

“We’ve had more attention over there than we ever expected,” Litteken said. “It is going to be a fantastic facility for the North Texas area there. We can serve the entire Texoma region. We’re excited about the area, the community and everything.”

What amenities are you looking to try out the most when Urban Air opens? Let Denison area reporter Richard A. Todd know by sending him an email to rtodd@heralddemocrat.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter @RichardAToddHD.