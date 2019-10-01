Sherman Police are asking for the public’s help in finding those responsible for a series of smashed windows.

Sgt. Brett Mullen said the four incidents are believed to have occurred last Friday night or early Saturday.

The department took criminal mischief reports in the 600 block of N. Harrison, 1600 block of S. Vaden Street, 200 block of W. McGee, Street and the 1900 block of E. Lamar Street. Those affected include Iglesia Palabra De Fe, an auto repair shop and two private vehicles.

No suspect descriptions were available Tuesday. Mullen encouraged those with knowledge pertaining to the department’s investigations to reach out.

“If anyone saw anything in those areas or has surveillance cameras and video in those area, please contact us and help us establish a suspect,” Mullen said.

The Sherman Police Department can be reached by calling 903-892-7290.

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.