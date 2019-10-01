Sherman Police arrested man for felony assault over the weekend after he allegedly swung a chain at two people during a dispute.

Officers responded to a residence in the the 1700 block of La Salle Drive at approximately 9:15 p.m. Saturday after emergency dispatchers received a call of a disturbance between three men and a woman. Sgt. Brett Mullen said the disturbance started over issues between the 29-year-old suspect and the woman.

The pair had previously been in a relationship.

“It was learned that the suspect swung a metal chain at the other two males during a confrontation in the front yard of the residence,” Mullen said. “No one was hit and there were no injuries.”

Mullen said the man was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was booked into the Grayson County jail.

“Anything can be considered a deadly weapon, depending upon the manner in which you use it,” Mullen said.

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.