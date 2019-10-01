A Sherman man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to a host of felony crimes, including drug possession, evading police, and stealing hundreds of thousand of dollars in mechanical equipment.

Donavon Carroll, 50, received 20 years for theft of property totaling more than $300,000, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; evading arrest with a vehicle and burglary of a habitation. Carroll was also sentenced to 10 years in prison for failure to appear and two years for an additional possession conviction.

His crimes were committed between 2016 and 2019 and his sentences will run concurrently.

“The combined efforts of Grayson County law enforcement have ensured that the defendant will be in prison, the only place we can be assured he cannot sell drugs, steal property or put our community at risk on the motorways,” Grayson County Assistant District Attorney Nathan Young said in an emailed statement.

Theft of property

In April 2016, Carroll arranged the illegal sale of new, factory-wrapped Cummins motors which were stolen from a tractor trailer out of Dallas County. The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Department of Public Safety determined that Carroll communicated with the driver of the stolen semi and arranged to buy and sell the stolen property — $400,000 worth — in Grayson County. Investigators ultimately recovered the the stolen motors and returned them to the property owner.

Evading arrest

In September 2018, Texas State Troopers attempted to stop Carroll for running a red light on his motorcycle near Texoma Parkway and U.S. Highway 82. After an almost eight-mile-long pursuit through Grayson County which reached speeds of more than 90 mph, Carroll was eventually forced into a muddy pasture and was stopped.

Possession and burglary

After previously watching and recording Carroll sell methamphetamine to at least one person, Sherman Police carried out a narcotics search warrant at his residence in early May 2019. During their search, officers discovered meth and property stolen from a Sherman residence in November 2018. Officials recovered a vase worth roughly $30,000 dollars and a watch — items linking Carroll to the burglarized residence. The initial possession charge was ultimately used to help revoke Carroll’s bond, pending trial or sentencing.

Grayson County District Attorney Brett Smith acknowledged the several-year spread between Carroll’s crimes and his conviction, but said he was glad to see Carroll finally face the consequences.

“Mr. Carroll played the system for a long time, but his luck ran out, and as always, it caught up with him,” Smith said. “Now, he is where he belongs.”

The case was prosecuted by Young and the sentence was handed down by Judge Jim Fallon of the 15th District Court.

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.