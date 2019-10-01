Michael James Ouellette, 50, of Southmayd, who naked from his burning home and assaulted police back in 2018, was sentenced this week.

Michael Ouellette, who pleaded to arson, endangering a child, and felony possession of marijuana on July 24 was sentenced Tuesday to a $1,000 fine, deferred adjudication probation of six years for arson, five years deferred adjudication probation on the remaining cases, restitution to the agencies that responded, and other various terms of probation.

A written statement from Grayson County District Attorney Brett Smith said that on Many 14, 2018, Michael Ouellette had been walking around his neighborhood in Southmayd handing out $100 bills to people and stating that the end of the world was near. The defendant was also seen tying several bags to trees on his property and commenting to neighbors that there would “be a big bang after” his family left.

The following day, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office received notification of a structure fire in Southmayd at the family’s residence. While in route to the area, police received further information that Michael Ouellette, and two other people were reportedly naked as they ran away from the vicinity of the fire.

When located by law enforcement, Michael Ouellette, along with his wife Shannon Ouellette, became combative and non-compliant with the officers. He eventually had to be stopped with a stun gun to facilitate his apprehension and Shannon Oullette was also taken into custody after assaulting an officer.

The Ouellettes’ minor daughter was taken from the scene and transferred to Children’s Hospital in McKinney. Law enforcement later searched the Ouellettes’residence and was able to identify a “secret room” which contained a large amount of marijuana. Evidence presented during sentencing showed Michael Ouellette’s long history of marijuana use and a self-reported mental breakdown were factors that led to the offenses.

Prosecutor Assistant District Attorney Jeremy Wood said, “The behavior of this defendant was definitely influenced by his long-term abuse of marijuana. There is a portion of our society that is not familiar with the dangers of marijuana-induced psychosis. Simply put, if you have an existing mental condition and you smoke marijuana, your mental condition will only get worse.”

Brett Smith said, “The Court considered the defendant’s lack of criminal history and his efforts at rehabilitation prior to sentencing and gave him a fair opportunity to successfully complete probation. However, the Court cautioned the defendant that any violation of probation could result in up to 20 years in prison.”

Micheal Ouellette was represented in the case by Sherman attorney Joe N. Smith, who could not be reached for comment late Tuesday afternoon.

The case was heard in the 397th state District Court with Judge Brian Gary presiding.

Shannon Ouellette’s sentencing is set for Nov. 4.