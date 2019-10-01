The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who allegedly burglarized the Hebron Baptist Church in Savoy Monday morning.

In a social media post, the agency described the suspect as standing roughly six feet tall and having a beard and a tattoo on his inner right forearm. Security cameras in the church captured images of the suspect and his vehicle, a white Chevrolet Cruz sedan with tinted windows.

Those able to identify the suspect or those with knowledge of the burglary are encouraged to call GCSO Investigator Rob Todd at 903-813-4200, extension 2243.

