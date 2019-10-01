Denison Police are investigating after multiple card skimmers were found at a local gas station last week.

In an emailed incident report, Denison Police said officers responded on Sept. 23 to Roger's Country Store in the 7000 block of W. FM 120 after staff discovered the devices inside the pumps. The business's security cameras showed the skimmers were installed on the evening of Sept.10.

Card skimmers are often installed in gas pumps or ATMs and extract card numbers and PIN numbers from credit and debit cards.

Those able to identify a suspect or those with knowledge of the incident are encouraged to call Denison Police Det. Kyle Mackay at 903-465-2422, extension 2321, or email smackay@cityofdenison.com.

