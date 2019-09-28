Sherman Police are inviting communities members to meet their local law enforcement officers and join them Tuesday for National Coffee with a Cop Day.

The event to be held from 7:30-9:30 a.m. at McDonald’s, 2217 Texoma Parkway, Sherman, is meant to foster communication and trust between police officers and citizens.

Attendance is free. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Coffee with a Cop was first held in Hawthorne, California in March 2011. Since then, the annual meet-and-greet event has spread to all 50 states and is now hosted by police departments in nine countries. This year’s Coffee with a Cop Day also falls on National Night Out, which many communities celebrate in early August or October as a cookout with police and first responders.

For additional information on Sherman’s Coffee with a Cop event, follow the department’s Facebook page.

