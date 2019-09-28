A 36-year-old Tyler man was sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown of Sherman recently.

Florencio Campos, Jr., pleaded guilty on March 19, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of cocaine and was sentenced to 36 months in federal prison this week by U.S. District Judge Robert W. Schroeder III. Campos was also ordered to submit to the forfeiture of $27,810.

According to information presented in court, on May 22, 2018 law enforcement agents executed a search warrant at Campos’ residence where they discovered a number of firearms and ammunition and evidence of drug trafficking activities including several pages of ledgers for tracking illegal cocaine transactions and nearly $28,000 in cash. Agents also recovered cellular phones belonging to Campos that contained text messages from Campos and to Campos relating to illegal cocaine transactions.

Campos was indicted by a federal grand jury on June 29, 2018.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Texas Department of Public Safety, Smith County Sheriff’s Office, and Tyler Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Jackson.