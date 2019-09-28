SUNDOWN — When called upon, Carson Holson and Sundown’s defense accepted the challenge.

The Sundown linebacker had a fumble recovery and interception, while defensive back Jonathan Torrez secured a pick-six in the Roughnecks' 48-9 win over Tahoka on Friday at Slaughter Field.

“The past couple of weeks, we’ve been getting after our defensive guys and really this past week — just challenging them on physicality and just execution overall. And they really stepped up,” Sundown coach Adam Cummings said. “I was proud of them. I felt like we won the line of scrimmage and played physical and it led to some turnovers. It did spark some momentum and our offense capitalized on that."

After a high snap on a Sundown punt ended in a safety in favor of Tahoka, Torrez’s pick-six became the Roughnecks’ first points scored and provided a 7-2 advantage at the 9:26 mark of the second quarter.

The defense continued its stellar performance as Dylan Day recovered a fumble on the Bulldogs’ first play on their next offense drive. The Roughnecks’ offense converted the turnover into points with Kaden Marshall diving into the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown with 6:35 left in the half and 12-2 score.

Sundown's stop troops forced another turnover, which allowed EJ Hernandez to capitalize with a 36-yard scoring run three minutes later as the Roughnecks went into the locker room with a 21-2 lead.

Running backs Cade Conway and Hernandez were workhorses for Sundown, combining for 301 of the Roughneck's 312 rushing yards and three third-quarter scores.

“I think they’ve done a good job just in terms of maturity,” Cummings said of his team. “Our offensive line, we’ve got a lot of seniors up there but we really don’t have a lot of game experience with them, so it’s been a process with them. I’m just so proud of our kids and the way they’ve progressed.”

Conway’s scores came on runs of 60 and 3 yards, while Hernandez weaved through defenders for a 24-yard touchdown, which put Sundown ahead 35-2 with 7:12 to go in the third.

Bulldogs wide receiver John Stone broke the team’s scoring drought by catching a 40-yard pass from Braden Stone to put things at 35-9 with 2:50 left.

Christian Huey, who made all but one of his extra points, concluded the Roughnecks’ scoring with a 9-yard dart to Michael Ojeda at the 6:54 mark of the fourth. Huey ended the night with 61 yards on 5-of-6 passing.

Turnovers plagued the Bulldogs, who totaled five in the contest.

“When you start turning the ball over and you turn the ball over in your territory, it doesn’t normally bode well for you and it didn’t bode well for us tonight,” Tahoka coach Stephen Overstreet said. “The momentum swings with turnovers, sometimes you can overcome it and sometimes you can’t. Most of the time when you can’t, it’s because you’re playing a quality opponent and we were playing a quality opponent tonight.”

Malik Hamilton led the Bulldogs’ rushing effort with 61 yards on 10 carries. Braden Stone threw for 171 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions on 10-of-18 passing.

Carlos Perez and Dylan Day also had fumble recoveries for the Roughnecks, who will go into the open week with more confidence before beginning District 2-2A Division I play.

“The thing we’ve got to do now is we’ve got to start faster,” Cumming said. “We’ve got the adjustments out of it, we’ve got the finishing strong, but we’ve got to start fast. I know our kids, and our kids are going to respond to that.”

Up next

Both Tahoka (3-2) and Sundown (3-2) will have an open week. The Bulldogs are then scheduled open District 4-2A, Division I play at home against New Home on Oct. 10 and the Roughnecks will travel to Floydada.

SUNDOWN 48, TAHOKA 9

TAH;2;0;7;0;—;9

SUN;0;21;21;6;—;48

First Quarter

T — Safety, Tahoka, 3:10.

Second Quarter

S — Jonathan Torrez 25 interception return (Christian Huey kick), 9:26.

S — Kaden Marshall 1 run (Huey kick), 6:35.

S — EJ Hernandez 36 run (Huey kick), 3:45

Third Quarter

S — Cade Conway 60 run (Huey kick), 11:09.

S — Hernandez 24 run (Huey kick), 7:12.

S — Conway 3 run (Huey kick), 7:00.

T — John Stone 40 pass from Braden Stone (Paxtyn Gwin kick), 2:50.

Fourth Quarter

S — Michael Ojeda 9 pass from Huey (kick fail), 6:54.

TEAM STATISTICS

TAH;SUN

First downs;14;10

Rushing;32-171;37-312

Passing yards;171;61

Comp.-att.-int.;10-18-2;5-6-0

Fumbles-lost;5-5;1-0

Punts-avg.;3-31.7;1-31

Penalties-yards;5-36;6-50

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Rushing, Tahoka, Alexander Herevia 7-34, Malik Hamilton 10-61, Soul Moore 7-32, Major Due 3-5, John Stone 2-4, #3 3-35; Sundown, Cade Conway 20-172, EJ Hernandez 13-129, Kaden Marshall 1-1, Nick Delacerda 3-10

Passing, Tahoka, Braden Stone 10-18-2-171; Sundown, Christian Huey 5-6-0-61

Receiving, Tahoka, Jonathan Renteria 2-27, Andrew Saldana 3-50, John Stone 3-80, Tristen Stice 2-14; Sundown, Gus Davis 3-48, Gavin Richardson 1-4, Michael Ojeda 1-9.