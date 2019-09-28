HeyDay Entertainment’s newest center coming to Denison’s Gateway Village is getting closer to opening and has begun to ramp up hiring.

Vice President of Sales and Marketing Brooke Willhite said the business is preparing for an early November opening.

“We’re really looking forward to being a part of the Denison community,” Willhite said. “We are already involved in the area chambers. We will have a booth at Denison Fall Fest. That is a good way to get an introduction to HeyDay to ask questions and we will be giving out free laser tag passes so people can try us out as soon as we open.”

Denison Fall Festival will be held Saturday in downtown.

Willhite said the company will host regular community events, but right now, management is focused on filling the more than 100 positions needed to staff the new location. She said the company is also starting to book events at the entertainment venue.

Booking is currently open for events slated for after Nov. 1.

“Specifically we will be opening right before holiday party season,” Willhite said. “Heyday is a great place to host a corporate event. We have crowd-pleasing options. We have bowling, laser tag, a ropes course, a video arcade and an adults-only upstairs featuring eight lanes of bowling. We have packages that can be customized to suit the needs and desires of almost any event.

“We look forward to meeting new people in Denison,” Willhite said. “We’ve made some great connections throughout the construction process and we are letting people know what Heyday is all about.”

In late 2017, representatives with Oklahoma-based HeyDay Entertainment became one of the first commercial tenants in the Gateway Village development on U.S. Highway 75 when they announced plans to build a new bowling alley and entertainment center in Denison.

Construction of the facility started in 2018 with initial plans to open late that year, but construction was delayed by heavy rains and poor weather throughout the late summer and early fall.

“We have done a lot to catch up, with working weekends and other things, but when it rains, it rains,” HeyDay Entertainment co-owner Brad Little said Monday in a phone interview. “In all honesty, we have just given it all to the lord and know it happens for a reason.”

Late spring rains also caused a construction delay for HeyDay which was expected to open by the end of the summer. Back in June, CEO Brad Little said the construction crews had experienced 65 days of rain delay and the delays mostly affected the golf course area.