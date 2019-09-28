Grayson County District Attorney Brett Smith will be looking out for his assistants when he talks to the county commissioners Tuesday. Smith is expected to ask the commissioners to allow him to spend some of the forfeiture finds to increase the pay for his assistants.

Information supplied in the court’s agenda packet for that meeting says Government Code 41.252-41.258 provides for supplemental longevity pay to assistant prosecutors at a rate of $20 per month for each year of lifetime service, up to a max of $5,000 per attorney.

It also says that the state can reduce those payments to counties proportionately if the state has insufficient funds to meet the counties’ requests. The state reduced Grayson County’s request by 28 percent and Smith wants to use $2,234 of his forfeiture funds to make up the difference.

In a previous article this year, Smith said he has 14 assistant attorneys in his office. They prosecute crimes in both county court-at-law and district courts.

Smith’s request indicated that the state comptroller’s office plans to fund the future payments in fiscal 2020 at the full amount.

Commissioners meet at 10 a.m. at the Grayson County Courthouse in Sherman.