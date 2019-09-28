The Denison Alumni Association is set to honor three distinguished Denison High School graduates next week. The ceremony will follow the Denison homecoming parade Thursday.

John Mark Jennings is this year’s distinguished alumni award recipient. From the class of 1984, he is currently serving as the mayor of Laguna Niguel, California. He previously spoke at the Denison High School commencement in May. Jennings also serves as a director for the Pacific Symphony, chairman of the Association of California Cities-Orange County Homelessness Task Force, and a trustee of the Orange County Vector Control Board.

After completing his high school education at DHS, he attended Baylor University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1988. He worked for the U.S. tax court for five years as well as the U.S. Department of the Treasury before moving to California where he graduated from Whittier Law School in 1997.

While he was in high school, Jennings was a member of the National Honor Society, vice president of the United Service Club and played trombone in the marching band.

His parents have strong roots in the Denison community. His father was a principal for the school district and his mother was a vice president of a local bank.

The second honoree is John Lawrence Parker who is up for the distinguished educator award. He is in his 49th year working as an educator. He has been a teacher, coach and principal for the Denison Independent School District for the last 28 years. He is currently the principal at Henry Scott Middle School. He has taught English literature and writing composition.

During his 19 years as an administrator in the DISD, Parker was an assistant principal at Denison High School from 2001 to 2014 and principal at Scott Middle School.

The third individual who will be recognized is Erik Brown from class of 1992. Brown is up for Denison Alumni Association’s Sports Hall of Fame award. He was 1st Team All-District quarterback as well as district most valuable player in football. He also earned All-District baseball honors for three years, was named the district MVP twice, and was also selected as an All-State player in 1992.

Brown attended Texas Christian University on an athletic scholarship. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in exercise science. He is the founder of Brown Fitness.