Grayson County commissioners will consider appointing two men to the Grayson Central Appraisal District Board Tuesday. The meeting takes place at 10 a.m. at the Grayson County Courthouse in Sherman.

Commissioners will consider reappointing Brett Graham to the Grayson Central Appraisal District’s Board of Directors and appointing Brad Morgan.

Information on the Grayson Central Appraisal District’s website explains that “directors are nominated and selected by the governing bodies of voting taxing units in the appraisal district. Voting taxing units for all appraisal districts are the county, cities and towns and school districts participating in the district.”

The website also says that appraisal district boards can range in size from five to 13 members, but most have five members. To enlarge from five members, a board’s previous members must be approved or have three-fourths of the voting units of the district.

The taxing entities pick directors for the appraisal district in the fall of 0dd-numbered years.

Members of the board of directors are charged with hiring the chief appraiser, adopting an annual operating budget for the district, filing notice of that budget and holding public hearings on it.