CENTRAL AUSTIN

Bridge work to close

some lanes on Lamar

The city of Austin's contractor will begin maintenance to the Shoal Creek bridge near Lamar Boulevard and 15th Street beginning Saturday. The maintenance will include milling and paving to the bridge followed by repairs to rails and columns, replacement of bridge joints and repairs to concrete pillars.

Depending on weather and other possible factors, construction is expected to be complete after five weeks. The project area includes Lamar north of 12th Street and the sections of 15th Street that connect to Lamar.

Temporary lane closures will be in place while work is being performed. One northbound lane and one southbound lane of Lamar will remain open during construction at all times. Vehicles will always have access over the bridge.

Work hours will be from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. some Saturdays. The contractor will not work on University of Texas football game days. The majority of work will occur overnight on weekdays to minimize traffic impacts.

SOUTHEAST AUSTIN

Volunteers sought

at Dove Springs park

The Austin Parks Foundation will offer a volunteer opportunity from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 5 at Dove Springs District Park, 5801 Ainez Drive.

The Parks and Recreation Department's Urban Forestry division recently planted trees and volunteers will help maintain them and the trails and meadows. Projects will include mulching trees, weeding and maintaining trails and landscape features.

Tools, gloves and Kind bars and water will be provided. Participants are encouraged to bring a water bottle.

DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

Republic Square event

encourages dog adoptions

The 10th annual Puppy Mill Awareness Day of Texas will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Republic Square, 422 Guadalupe St.

The free event, which aims to encourage residents to adopt instead of shopping at puppy mills, will feature wiener dog races, dog rescue booths, a “Blessing of the Animals,” live music, food trucks and vendors. More than 35 animal rescue organizations will be onsite with pets available for adoption.

Leashed, well-behaved pets are welcome.

For information: visit pmadtx.org.

SOUTHEAST AUSTIN

Have coffee with a cop

Wednesday at McDonald's

McDonald’s, 4501 E. Ben White Blvd., will host a Coffee with a Cop event from 8 to 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Residents can have a cup of coffee with a police officer to discuss community issues and build relationships in a safe environment.

HUTTO

Park improvements

celebrated Tuesday

The Hutto Parks and Recreation Department will host a celebration of the completion for its first bond-funded improvement project at Hutto Community Park at Country Estates at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the park, 514 S. Pauley Drive.

The improvement project began as part of a November 2018 vote that approved a $50 million dollar proposition to build, improve and renovate existing city-owned parks. Following the celebration, attendees can participate in National Night Out activities.

BASTROP

Puppies on the Porch

takes place Sunday

Coldwell Banker Green - Mills and Associates will host a Puppies on the Porch dog adoption event from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at its office, 108 Industry Drive.

The event, which will benefit Bastrop County Animal Services and Save an Angel, will feature puppies and dogs for adoption, a silent auction, vendors and door prizes. Dogs adopted at the event will get a new collar and $10 will be donated by CBGMA. Donations of money and animal products will be accepted.

For information: 512-303-2020; 512-626-5308.

BUDA

Light installation

begins at Sportsplex

The Buda Sportsplex, 310 Buda Sportsplex Drive, is installing lights on the soccer and softball fields.

There will be a total of 26 light poles, with 10 poles being installed on the soccer fields and 16 on the softball fields. LED lights were chosen for energy savings purposes, which are also "dark sky" friendly.

The lights are grounded in case of lightning. Installation is expected to be completed in December.

American-Statesman staff