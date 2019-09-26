12:05 p.m. update: Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody said in a tweet that a threat at Double File Elementary School was unfounded and no one is in danger.

Chody tweeted the message about three hours after a tweet from the sheriff's office tweet saying multiple units headed to the Round Rock elementary school due to an "alleged threat."

No other details were immediately available.

Earlier: Sheriff's deputies are investigating a potential threat Thursday morning at Double File Trail Elementary School in Round Rock, according to the Williamson County sheriff's office Twitter account.

Multiple sheriff's office units are securing the school during the investigation, the sheriff's office said.

Multiple WCSO units are currently at Double File Trail Elementary for an alleged threat. Deputies are investigating the validity of the threat. Deputies are on site to secure the school until the investigation is complete. pic.twitter.com/C5BtMPNV3y

— Williamson County Sheriff's Office (@WilCoSheriffPIO) September 26, 2019



This is a developing story. Check back for more details.