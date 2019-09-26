Drivers traveling through southern Grayson County and northern Collin County are advised of traffic pattern changes that will turn the U.S. Highway 75 frontage roads to one-way thoroughfares.

The change took effect Thursday and applies to the feeder roads lying south of County Line Road near Van Alstyne. Texas Department of Transportation signage will be in place to alert motorists to the change. Affected drivers are encouraged to follow all traffic markers or seek alternate routes.

