The U. S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas recently released a list of people indicted in Sherman’s federal district court recently.

The indictments are formal charges and are not an indication of guilt.

The following people were indicted:

Martin Armando Palma-Loya, aka Raul Nanez, Jr., aka Manuel Zuniga, aka Jose Martinez, — reentry of deported alien;

Benjamin Christopher Reyes — conspiracy to possess with intent to manufacture & distribute methamphetamine;

Jeremy Wayne Helton — conspiracy to possess with intent to manufacture & distribute methamphetamine;

Keenen Downing Depetris — conspiracy to possess with intent to manufacture & distribute methamphetamine;

Donald Ray Coleman — conspiracy to possess with intent to manufacture & distribute methamphetamine;

Quan Tu (1), aka Aaron Tu Chan — conspiracy to use interstate facility to promote, manage, establish, carry on & facilitate an unlawful activity; conspiracy to commit sex trafficking by force, fraud & coercion; engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activity;

Li Xin (2), aka Xin Li, — conspiracy to use interstate facility to promote, manage, establish, carry on & facilitate an unlawful activity; conspiracy to commit sex trafficking by force, fraud & coercion; engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activity;

Taylor Justin Gates — possession of a firearm not registered and possession of a firearm while an unlawful user of a controlled substance;

Rocky Shane Curl — mail fraud or other property of the US and possession of a firearms and dangerous weapons in a federal facilities;

Juan Jesus Pina, aka Juan Pena Chavez, aka Jose Camacho-Pina — reentry of deported alien;

Jerson Neftali Hernandez Lopez — reentry of deported alien

Freddy Oswaldo Sanchez-Garvarette — conspiracy to distribute & possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Matthew Montes-DeOca — conspiracy to distribute & possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Christian Mendoza — providing or possessing contraband in prison;

Ladarious Brown — possession of a firearm by a prohibited person;

Steven Mark Parson — possession of a firearm by a prohibited person;

Mykal Anthony Pyles — possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.