The U. S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas recently released a list of people indicted in Sherman’s federal district court recently.
The indictments are formal charges and are not an indication of guilt.
The following people were indicted:
Martin Armando Palma-Loya, aka Raul Nanez, Jr., aka Manuel Zuniga, aka Jose Martinez, — reentry of deported alien;
Benjamin Christopher Reyes — conspiracy to possess with intent to manufacture & distribute methamphetamine;
Jeremy Wayne Helton — conspiracy to possess with intent to manufacture & distribute methamphetamine;
Keenen Downing Depetris — conspiracy to possess with intent to manufacture & distribute methamphetamine;
Donald Ray Coleman — conspiracy to possess with intent to manufacture & distribute methamphetamine;
Quan Tu (1), aka Aaron Tu Chan — conspiracy to use interstate facility to promote, manage, establish, carry on & facilitate an unlawful activity; conspiracy to commit sex trafficking by force, fraud & coercion; engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activity;
Li Xin (2), aka Xin Li, — conspiracy to use interstate facility to promote, manage, establish, carry on & facilitate an unlawful activity; conspiracy to commit sex trafficking by force, fraud & coercion; engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activity;
Taylor Justin Gates — possession of a firearm not registered and possession of a firearm while an unlawful user of a controlled substance;
Rocky Shane Curl — mail fraud or other property of the US and possession of a firearms and dangerous weapons in a federal facilities;
Juan Jesus Pina, aka Juan Pena Chavez, aka Jose Camacho-Pina — reentry of deported alien;
Jerson Neftali Hernandez Lopez — reentry of deported alien
Freddy Oswaldo Sanchez-Garvarette — conspiracy to distribute & possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine
Matthew Montes-DeOca — conspiracy to distribute & possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine
Christian Mendoza — providing or possessing contraband in prison;
Ladarious Brown — possession of a firearm by a prohibited person;
Steven Mark Parson — possession of a firearm by a prohibited person;
Mykal Anthony Pyles — possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.