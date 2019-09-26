One man was arrested Wednesday after the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle carrying stolen firearms, drugs and several children.

In an emailed press release sent Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said Narcotics Unit investigators received a tip from a confidential informant stating that several people at a local motel were in possession of stolen weapons and methamphetamine. Investigators began surveillance on a maroon pickup linked to the group and eventually initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle driven by one man and occupied by four juveniles.

“Multiple weapons were observed, and each individual was removed from the vehicle and searched,” the statement read. “A search of the vehicle was conducted and 7 guns were located, along with 4.8 (grams) of methamphetamine.”

All occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody and transported to the Grayson County courthouse for questioning.

During the interviews, members of the group reportedly confessed to a Tom Bean burglary that had not yet been reported to authorities. Officials were also given information that led to the recovery of four more guns stolen from the same residence. Evidence photos showed a variety of firearms including a revolver, shotgun and multiple rifles.

Citing the ongoing investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said it could not identify the adult male arrested, but said he remained custody at the Grayson County jail Thursday morning. The agency’s statement did not list a formal charge against the suspect.

The juveniles were released into the custody of their guardians.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office will forward its finding to the District Attorney’s office for consideration of additional criminal charges.

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.