KREBS, Okla. – Twenty Choctaw families took their first step towards homeownership Friday, Sept. 13 in Krebs. The Housing Authority of the Choctaw Nation held a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new neighborhood of 20 lease-purchase, or LEAP, homes bringing the total to 30 in this Pittsburg County town.

“It’s been an initiative of the tribal council to build 500 homeownership homes, 500 rentals, independent elder homes for our tribal members,” said Chief Gary Batton. He shared that this effort is underway across the Choctaw Nation. “I get so excited at these events. I get to see the families and the children.” He noted that the homes not only represent “hope and change for you, the parents and homeowners – but for your children.”

District 11 Councilman Robert Karr said, “It’s just something special to be able to provide all these quality homes for these good people.” He noted that they, the recipients, are working families, some of whom are starting their careers.

Since June 2018, 220 LEAP homes have been made available by the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma. The Choctaw Nation LEAP Program is helping families become homeowners by assisting with credit issues and homebuyer education courses.

The LEAP Program mission statement is “to build strong families and vibrant neighborhoods through quality affordable housing and strengthened financial stability for those we serve.” For additional information about LEAP, contact Housing Authority of the Choctaw Nation in Hugo, 800-235-3087 or online www.choctawnation.com/leap-program.